After A Decade Of Mental Health Issues, Baryn Speaks Up About The Voices And Demons That Dictated His Life

Having struggled with mental health issues for about a decade, 24-year-old Baryn Jacobsen faced tough times as a teenager. Years later he reached out to a doctor, but he was let down without a diagnosis or successful treatment.

“All I asked them for was a definite label, I wanted to know what was wrong. I never got an exact answer, nor was I ever given a proper diagnosis.”

He knew he needed help when he noticed himself spiralling down and thought everyone was pissed off with him. He now knows that his underlying issues were causing him to think that way.

“I felt like my parents were pissed off with me. My friends were pissed off with me. Everyone was just pissed at me. I thought the world hated me.”

Baryn went to a doctor and told him about the way he felt. He was referred to a psychiatrist, and from then on spent years in and out of “the system”, as they call it.

“I saw a psychiatrist once a month just to explain the feelings. Every month it would be a different one.”

They suggested taking medication, though at the time Baryn felt like he didn’t need it.

But he took them anyway, trusting his psychiatrists. He was told that the mild serotonin uptake would simply make him feel happier. Instead, it did the complete opposite – he ended up a lot more depressed.

After starting the medication, he believed that was how it was going to be like from there on: “I thought I was fine just being like a zombie.”

His mental health continued to deteriorate. “They would change my medication every two months. That brought everything out in a short time.”

By seeking out professional help, he never got the help he hoped for and needed.

“I was prescribed all sorts of medication just to see what worked so that psychiatrists could make an assumption from there.”