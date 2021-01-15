After Being Diagnosed With Cancer, This 18-Year-Old Girl Regained Her Confidence With Shyli Rose’s Wigs

It wasn’t long after Alice* had turned 18 that she was told that she had cancer.

“I was diagnosed with a tumour back in May – and my biggest fear was having to shave my hair,” she told Lovin Malta.

Just on the cusp of adulthood, looking and feeling good was, and is, important for Alice. But when her hair began to be seriously affected, she was at a loss at what to do.

“They only shaved a bit of my hair at first, but then the complications started and with so many operations it looked like a birds nest and it could lead to infections so they told me it might be better to shave it off,” she continued. “So I had to shave it all off.”

The thing is, after she lost her long hair, she felt like she had “lost a huge part” of herself – and she began looking for hair alternatives to help her feel good again.

It wasn’t long before she came across Shyli Rose‘s wig company, Empire. And seeing the confident Maltese rapper/OnlyFans star living her best life while showcasing all these different hair styles, Alice was ready to try out wearing a wig.

However, she was not ready for the death threats that came right after she posted a couple of TikToks with her wig.

It was tough enough battling cancer, but having “ignorant people” say they wish she’d drown under her wig and making fun of her for her condition broke her spirit again.