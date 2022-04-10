After His Music Studio Burns Down In Gżira House Fire, Young Maltese Musician Sets Up Fundraiser 

Alex said the fundraiser is intended for those with some spare change lying around and urged people not to donate money they need for themselves.

“It took me around seven years to gather the money for this equipment since I work for everything I have. I hate to have to do this as I have never been one to ask for help, however last night has brought me to my knees.”

“Last night at 3am I got a call from my mom panicking, I rushed home and found my entire studio burnt to bits,” Alex Micallef, who goes by the stage name 3mg, said. “I have lost all of my equipment including an interface, microphone, PC, chair, etcetera.”

An 18-year-old musician and rapper has launched a public fundraiser after losing all his musical equipment overnight in a fire that hit his family’s Gżira home.

“My mom and pets are okay and that’s what matters,” he said. “Music is my dream and I know a lot of you have been waiting for the next track, with your help I’ll be able to rebuild my studio slowly and bring ya’lll some new music. Thank you so much, I know this might be all over the place but I’m still a little shaken up and haven’t slept yet.”

Alex’s home burned down this weekend and, in an interview with Times of Malta, his mother Anna Babola opened up about the horrific experience and said things could have gone even worse.

“We have relatives visiting us from Poland and my son had taken them out to see Paceville. Had they not returned early and we stayed up talking, we would all be dead,” she said.

“Luckily two of my pets ran out of the fire but one of them was trapped in a burning room for over an hour.”

Firefighters managed to save her blind cat, who had hidden in a wardrobe, with Anna expressing deep gratitude, but the family has been left homeless, forced to move in with a friend.

She also flagged how her neighbours had quickly captured footage of the fire with their phones without first checking whether the family was unharmed.

“It’s this stupid social media culture,” she said. “People came out pointing their phones at our home and it felt horrible and compassionless.”

Cover photo: Left: Alex Micallef (Photo: Instagram – its_3mg), Right: Alex Micallef’s music studio after the fire (Photo: Alex Micallef)