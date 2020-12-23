After Nine-Year-Old Girl Is Bullied Online, Maltese TikToker Gives Her The Most Heart-Warming Surprise
A Maltese TikToker decided to step in after a nine-year-old Maltese girl was bullied online – and it’s honestly heart-warming.
Dieter Dalli is known for his pranks and funny videos online – but after the bullied girl, Zilaya, uploaded a tearful video crying about what she was experiencing, Dalli himself took to the social media platform to speak out against online bullying.
“Today I have a video that’s a bit different than usual,” Dalli said as he began to tell her story alongside the hashtags #stophate #stopbullying.
@dieterdallimeta ha nitallmu nkunu nies!!! 🤬@noelitaagius #stophate #fyp #stopbulling #weareonemalta♬ Levitating – Dua Lipa
After sharing a clip from Zilaya’s heart-breaking video, Dalli literally went and found the girl, surprising her in the street as he approached her saying: “are you the girl from TikTok?” as her friends laugh and she blushes.
Soon enough, they were recording a hyped-up dance duet video before ending it all in a hug.
Dalli, who often uploads fun videos with his brother, who has Down Syndrome, wanted to make a point that it’s never okay to bully online.
@dieterdalliMy All ❤❤ @jael_dalli #xyzbca # @kimabela1 #foryou #fyp #brother #downsyndrome #stepdaughter #fatheranddaughterbonding♬ original sound – tennessee
His sweet gesture towards Zilaya racked up nearly 50,000 views and is a sweet reminder that we can all make someone’s day with a little bit of thought and a whole lot of heart.