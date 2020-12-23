د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

After Nine-Year-Old Girl Is Bullied Online, Maltese TikToker Gives Her The Most Heart-Warming Surprise

By ,

Article Featured Image

A Maltese TikToker decided to step in after a nine-year-old Maltese girl was bullied online – and it’s honestly heart-warming.

Dieter Dalli is known for his pranks and funny videos online – but after the bullied girl, Zilaya,  uploaded a tearful video crying about what she was experiencing, Dalli himself took to the social media platform to speak out against online bullying.

“Today I have a video that’s a bit different than usual,” Dalli said as he began to tell her story alongside the hashtags #stophate #stopbullying.

@dieterdallimeta ha nitallmu nkunu nies!!! 🤬@noelitaagius #stophate #fyp #stopbulling #weareonemalta♬ Levitating – Dua Lipa

After sharing a clip from Zilaya’s heart-breaking video, Dalli literally went and found the girl, surprising her in the street as he approached her saying: “are you the girl from TikTok?” as her friends laugh and she blushes.

Soon enough, they were recording a hyped-up dance duet video before ending it all in a hug.

Dalli, who often uploads fun videos with his brother, who has Down Syndrome, wanted to make a point that it’s never okay to bully online.

@dieterdalliMy All ❤❤ @jael_dalli #xyzbca # @kimabela1 #foryou #fyp #brother #downsyndrome #stepdaughter #fatheranddaughterbonding♬ original sound – tennessee


His sweet gesture towards Zilaya racked up nearly 50,000 views and is a sweet reminder that we can all make someone’s day with a little bit of thought and a whole lot of heart.

Share this story if you love it!

READ NEXT: ‘I Wish Daddy Came Home’: Maltese Boy Pens Heartbreaking Letter To Father Christmas As Dad Battles Brain Tumour

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK