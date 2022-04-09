After Taking On Chemo At 15, Beating Cancer And Graduating From Uni, Rachel Looks To The Future
When she was just 15, Rachel had no choice but to start chemotherapy and cancer treatment.
Showing stark determination and always carrying a smile, she continued to fight against the disease while remaining rooted in her studies.
Now, with the help of Puttinu Cares, the inspirational Maltese woman has not only overcome her challenges but also graduated in psychology.
“At such a young age, when my future was painted right in front of me in bright colours, the cancer diagnosis had thrown a shadow over it. Because of this news, we had to face struggles and big sacrifices as a family,” Rachel said.
“One thing that I was not expecting was the love and unity that such a bigger family is going to be giving us, the moment that Puttinu Cares welcomed my family in its arms and did what it could to make the struggle easier,” Rachel said.
“It was due to this that we managed as a family, as together we combated this difficult time,” she said.
“During this Good Friday, remember Puttinu and help us make this family stronger,” she appealed.
Puttinu Cares has been sharing a series of success stories leading up to the upcoming marathon on Good Friday to gather more funds for people experiencing similar things.
