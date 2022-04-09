After Taking On Chemo At 15, Beating Cancer And Graduating From Uni, Rachel Looks To The Future

When she was just 15, Rachel had no choice but to start chemotherapy and cancer treatment.

Showing stark determination and always carrying a smile, she continued to fight against the disease while remaining rooted in her studies.

Now, with the help of Puttinu Cares, the inspirational Maltese woman has not only overcome her challenges but also graduated in psychology.

“At such a young age, when my future was painted right in front of me in bright colours, the cancer diagnosis had thrown a shadow over it. Because of this news, we had to face struggles and big sacrifices as a family,” Rachel said.