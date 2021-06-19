‘Always Address Me As Mistress’: A Peek Into The Life Of A Professional Maltese Dominatrix And Her Sub

Between regular smash hits like Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP, the rise of platforms like OnlyFans and an ongoing discussion in Malta to decriminalise sex work, the topic of female sexual liberation and women empowerment has never been more in the zeitgeist. But the idea that men would pay a woman to humiliate them, control them and own them may still be new territory for the initiated. But it’s happening in Malta, and only getting more popular. The world of professional female dominatrixes (pro-dommes) and their submissives (subs) may be confusing for some, which is why Lovin Malta spoke to Maltese pro-domme Mistress Mira and one of her regular subs to get a better idea of what one segment of the BDSM world is like on the island.

Mistress Mira

The first thing you need to know is, there is a whole subsection dedicated to non-sexual fetishism, which is what Mistress Mira specialises in – clients pay her to own them, and not to orgasm per se. “I am a non-sexual fetish dominatrix, which means I want you to willingly surrender yourself to me,” she told Lovin Malta. “Why would you do that you might ask?” “Some people have the need to show their vulnerability, as in their day-to-day life they have no way of doing so.” And speaking to her subs makes it very clear just how serious this dynamic is. “Sometimes it can be arousing, but in reality, it is more of a mental power-driven thing,” one sub told Lovin Malta. “In my everyday life, I am quite dominant and controlling,” he explained, “and sometimes I just have the need to let go and have someone who can take control over me. Submitting and letting go makes me feel like a human again and being set free.” The sub, who asked to remain anonymous, explained how he had first had his interest piqued for BDSM after he played a video game that featured it, and it got him thinking. Soon enough, he took the plunge and contacted Mistress Mira. “My first experience with Mistress Mira was just amazing, it was easy, and Mistress Mira was just so dominant by nature and knew exactly what to do,” he explained. “Generally,” Mistress Mira said, “my clients tend to work in high positions in their day-to-day life, as these people are usually the ones that have the need to show vulnerability due to their leadership roles in life.” And with some pre-arranged rules and safe words established, Mistress Mira is more than happy to jump into that vulnerability for a price.

Safety and consent is a central part of Mistress Mira's work

In a good week, a pro-domme in Malta can expect to get "hundreds of requests" with the price ranging from €100 to €300 per session. Even though there are options like OnlyFans or even escorts or sex workers, several requests Mira receives still involve typical escorting or sex work… but that's nearly to be expected, with so many different kinks out there. "I have different types of clients with different fetishes," Mira explained. "I start by getting to know the clients and their needs by chatting online, then I usually guide them to my websites so they can study all my rules and find the necessary information." If they pass the vibe check, then she'll meet a client for a coffee – "and if there's good chemistry between me and the submissive, we plan the session". Similar to her sub, Mistress Mira knows the power dynamic isn't sexual, and that this can even be more alluring for certain individuals. "Being dominant isn't something that should be looked at as a sexual thing," she said. "It is more of a therapeutic thing, where people can get out of their shell." So, what happens during the sessions? Mira offers a number of options, including watersports, forced feminisation, edging and body worship, but many clients in Malta have specific preferences. "The most common requests I get are for foot fetishes followed by humiliation and punishment," she explains. And, like with most people in the kink industry, she's got some hard limits – for Mira, anything including blood or faeces is a no-go. "These requests are more common case than you might expect unfortunately… but if there are any red flags, I'd rather just turn a client down," she said. While these fringe kinks still remain mostly misunderstood, for Mira, nothing's been more empowering, and she hopes that opening up about her lifestyle will raise awareness and lead to the acceptance of BDSM choices in society. "Honestly, being a pro-domme is such a confidence booster and seeing people submitting and letting go of their burdens, even if it's just for an hour, is so satisfying and therapeutic for both parties," she said. "I cannot emphasise enough that I am not a sex worker," she continued. "Although I do think sex work should be legalised and regulated as then there will be a reduction in STDs." And as for any potential clients considering hitting her up, she's got only one message. "Do not dare approach unless you've read my website – and always address me as Mistress Mira."