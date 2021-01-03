Anthony D’Amato, Owner Of Beloved Valletta Record Store Dies: ‘You Leave Behind A Legacy Of Kindness’

Anthony D’Amato, the third-generation owner of the beloved D’Amato record store in Valletta, has passed away at the age of 75.

“Today marks a very sad day for our family. You were taken away from us too fast too soon,” his son Anthony, the store’s fourth-generation owner, said through the store’s Facebook page.

“Not even three weeks have passed since you were giving us a hand in Valletta. You leave behind a legacy of kindness, love and respect to anyone that you crossed path with.”

“A pillar of the family business for which you dedicated over 60 years of life to. Rest in peace dad.”