Anthony D’Amato, Owner Of Beloved Valletta Record Store Dies: ‘You Leave Behind A Legacy Of Kindness’
Anthony D’Amato, the third-generation owner of the beloved D’Amato record store in Valletta, has passed away at the age of 75.
“Today marks a very sad day for our family. You were taken away from us too fast too soon,” his son Anthony, the store’s fourth-generation owner, said through the store’s Facebook page.
“Not even three weeks have passed since you were giving us a hand in Valletta. You leave behind a legacy of kindness, love and respect to anyone that you crossed path with.”
“A pillar of the family business for which you dedicated over 60 years of life to. Rest in peace dad.”
Set up by Giovanni D’Amato in 1885, the small shop in St John’s Street has often been described as the oldest record store in the world and it has survived World War II bombings, the Spanish Flu and several recessions.
Right before it had to shut down for the first time in its history this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the store offered words of courage to businesses staring into the abyss.
“We will all be bruised but we will come out of this horrid time especially if we all do it with the right attitude,” it said. “The Maltese are a nation of survivors and no Flu, War or whatever comes our way will get the better of us… keep well, be safe and be strong!”
Anthony’s funeral will be held at the Carmelite Church in Valletta on Tuesday morning.
RIP