British Couple Finally Get Their Maltese Vaccine Certificate Hours After Speaking To Media 

After weeks of waiting, a British couple has finally received their COVID-19 vaccination certificates, hours after they went public about their quandary.

Lovin Malta yesterday reported how John Reynolds and his wife had moved to Malta last year and registered for their Maltese residency as part of the new post-Brexit process for British citizens.

Although they got vaccinated, they were unable to obtain their vaccine certificates because their residence applications were still processing months after they submitted them to Identity Malta.

This became a huge headache when Malta introduced new travel rules, initially banning all travellers who don’t present a vaccine certificate and then allowing such people over, on condition that they quarantine for two weeks.