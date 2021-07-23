British Couple Finally Get Their Maltese Vaccine Certificate Hours After Speaking To Media
After weeks of waiting, a British couple has finally received their COVID-19 vaccination certificates, hours after they went public about their quandary.
Lovin Malta yesterday reported how John Reynolds and his wife had moved to Malta last year and registered for their Maltese residency as part of the new post-Brexit process for British citizens.
Although they got vaccinated, they were unable to obtain their vaccine certificates because their residence applications were still processing months after they submitted them to Identity Malta.
This became a huge headache when Malta introduced new travel rules, initially banning all travellers who don’t present a vaccine certificate and then allowing such people over, on condition that they quarantine for two weeks.
Reynolds said that as a result of this delay and unclear information from the authorities about the rules, he was forced to miss his sister’s funeral in the UK.
However, after he went public with his story, the health authorities got in touch with him and gave him and his wife their vaccine certificates.
This isn’t the first time the authorities took action after people who found bureaucratic problems obtaining their vaccine certificates went public with their concerns.
Last week, a Polish woman managed to get her certificate – which she had been trying to obtain for over a month – shortly after speaking to Lovin Malta.
“They sorted it out within three hours after your publishing,” she told Lovin Malta. “I’m so happy it worked but on the other hand it’s a bit sad that shaming authorities is the only way to get things done.”
Cover photo: From a Health Ministry video explaining how to go about downloading your vaccine certificate