Clubhouse Europe Donates New Van Worth €40,000 And Special Gifts To Pieta Orphanage

Orphans living at the Ursuline Sisters in Pieta had an amazing surprise this week when the TikTok starlets from ClubHouse Europe showed up with over €40,000 in gifts for them. At least 28 orphans were given over 60 individual gifts for Christmas, including toys, bags and make-up – and they even donated an entire new Ford van worth €40,000 to help the sisters in their daily transportation needs.

The generous donation was a collaboration between Clubhouse Europe and Alliance Real Estate. The initiative was also supported by SPAR Malta Ħamrun and EasyGas Malta Limited, and together they “wanted to do something different this year and make someone else’s Christmas better”.

The donation comes after the Sisters’ own van had broken down, leading to CH Europe stepping in to make sure their operations run smoothly day-to-day. “The orphans were very happy and excited to open the gifts,” Briam Mifsud from the CH Europe management team told Lovin Malta. “They were happy to see new faces and play with the CH Europe members, as both them and the members played football, games and so on together.”

“They were so grateful for everything we gave them.”

