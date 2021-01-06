‘Excruciating, With No Time To Grieve’: Maltese Woman Describes Surreal Horror Of COVID-19 Funeral

If you’re suffering from pandemic fatigue – as many of us are as we near a year since the outbreak began – one Maltese woman’s description of a COVID-19 funeral is a stark reminder of how serious the situation remains.

“Surreal – that’s how to describe a COVID-19 funeral,” 45-year-old accountant Vanessa Farrugia recalled.

Farrugia received a phone call yesterday from a COVID-19 victim’s daughter, informing her that her 85-year-old mother had passed away from COVID-19 at 10am.

“Everyone was in shock. The funeral was just six hours later. There was no time to feel grief, absolutely nothing,” she told Lovin Malta.

“It’s a very weird affair. No funeral is ‘nice’ but these are the pits. Knowing that the deceased’s children and grandchildren can’t be present as they’re quarantined, while her children’s cousins are taking a video on their mobile for them to watch later was excruciating.”

The grief will settle in eventually, but during the ceremony, Farrugia continued, there was a general sense of surreal confusion.

In just a few hours, the coffin was procured, the body prepared, the memorial cards printed. The church, flowers and singers were booked.

“I last saw her, by pure coincidence, on Boxing Day as they were rushing her out by ambulance. She was in a stretcher, oxygen mask in her face. Her family hidden behind their front door as they couldn’t come out,” she lamented.

That’s the last time the grieving family saw their mother – in a stretcher, with an oxygen mask covering her face, taken away by paramedics.

A few days later, her condition deteriorated and she passed away on Tuesday 5th January.

“No one wants to lose Nanna like that. And, no, no one should be deprived of paying her their last respects as they’re quarantined. It’s cruel.”

It was a funeral in an empty church, without her family around her.

“The coffin was shrouded in plastic. The pallbearers dressed up in Tyvek Suits. The absence of close family members of the deceased, as they’re all quarantined in their respective houses.”

“The near-empty church, with just a handful of people attending in socially distanced groups. Extended family. Neighbours. People nodding at each other “kif spiċċajna“, “tal-bliegħ“, “imma ma kienitx toħroġ?!”

This comes despite Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci officially dismissing the need for hazmat suits and plastic wrap for COVID-19 victims, so long as the bodies are in body bags and masks are worn.

After the funeral experience, Farrugia said she hoped this serves as a wake-up call to those breaking the rules.

“If anyone needs a reminder of how serious this is, I’d drag them to see the stunned relatives.”

