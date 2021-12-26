Family Who Hosted Refugee For One Year In Malta ‘Miss Him Already’ After Experience Ends

One Maltese family who welcomed an asylum seeker into their home as part of an integration initiative by MOAS have shared the intimate details of their experiences with the pilot project. “To live with a person that has gone through so much… and learn of the extraordinary overwhelming intensity of his journey to Malta. A person who has had to flee his home, live in a camp for internally displaced people, and to have made that journey, lasting one year and seven months, as a teenager all to look for a safe place to study, is eye-opening, humbling, and exposes our privilege and how desensitized we have become as a society,” Joanna Delia said in an interview with MOAS. “We became more deeply aware of how wonderfully hospitable our neighbours, friends and family are, and of how kind and warm-hearted most people are even though a small number of persons spew empty vessel hatred on social media intended to hurt and scare persons innocently seeking a better life, never bothering to understand what desperation led to persons to risk everything in search of a better future.” The project, led by MOAS, saw Samuel, a 21-year-old asylum seeker from South Sudan, move in with Joanna Delia, her partner Henry, and their two children residing in Valletta. In exchange for the hospitality, Samuel helped the family with daily tasks, at points collaborating as a volunteer with MOAS for projects on the island.

For Joanna and her family, Samuel was more than an au pair to her children; he was a crucial part of their family, forming a strong bond with her children. “Sam was a great morning person, and always offered help with anything that needed doing. There was always banter and giggles with both children, as they walked to their piano lessons, or to the local football field to kick balls,” she said. “He was adorable with Leila who is feisty and needs a strong word or two sometimes to get ready in time for something but Sam was soft-spoken and cool. They hugged him regularly and miss him already.”

The amazing project brought people from radically different walks of life under one roof, with Joanna explaining some of her fondest moments with Sam was discovering more about his home country, South Sudan. “Our long conversations about South Sudanese history and culture will remain ingrained in my memory forever,” she said. “It’s turbulent recent history with a fight for independence that left up to a third of its population dead, as well as the tribal warfare that ensued which even saw Sam’s father killed and resulted in the displacement of so many people is a tragic reminder of why so many persons flee.” Sam was also able to learn some more skills, discovering new culinary treats, while also pursuing studies at MCAST.

Sadly, his time with Joanna and her family has come to an end, with the programme lasting for one whole year. “When Sam decided to move on, it was bittersweet. He left a void in our home. We asked the children if they wanted another au pair and they said they did at least for another year, so we will certainly consider hosting someone else from the project,” she said. “It hurt to see him go. Although it was designed as a year-long arrangement, we hoped we could stay together for longer. That being said of course, I wish him luck and all the strength he will need to continue pursuing his dreams, study and become accomplished at whatever he wishes!”

For Joanna, the benefits of the project are clear for all to see. “I think the local community in Malta needs to understand and admit that we all need to work together. And that communication and compassion are key to a healthy society. Seeing how comments on social media used to hurt Sam was painful. I wish we could do more to curb hate speech as individuals. And I wish the authorities would process asylum applications within stipulated time frames as dictated by human rights charters. As this is a constant source of anxiety for many persons,” she said. The project serves as a helpful reminder that. some kindness can go a long way, particularly in a country that still turns away asylum seekers, who continue to face a multitude of challenges, from lack of financial stability to a restricted rental market. The Family Hosting Project was initiated by MOAS to overcome the difficulties encountered by refugees and asylum seekers in Malta in finding accommodation and in the process of integration. The project also aims to help Maltese households who are interested in providing support and housing for refugees, with MOAS providing assistance and mentoring to those interested. What do you think of the project?