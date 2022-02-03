Father And Son Protest Outside Parliament After Benefits Drop To €48 Per Month: ‘My Name Is Not Giorgia Mae’

A father and son are protesting outside Malta’s parliament after his parental benefits were reduced from €480 to €48 per month.

“My name is not Giorgia Mae Abela. My father does not have an extra €17,000 per month. In the meantime, this government reduced my father’s social benefits from €480 per month to €48 per month,” a placard erected outside of Parliament reads.

“During ‘the best time ever’ (l-aqwa zmien) you need to raise your son with €48 a month. Shame on you liberal government,” another says.

The son and his father will be protesting in front of parliament today before moving onto Castille tomorrow.

The protest comes just as questions surrounding Prime Minister Robert Abela’s massive pay package while on retainer with the Planning Authority, something which critics say show he’s out of touch with the man on the street.