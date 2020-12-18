Female Patients In Mount Carmel Hospital Take The Christmas Cake For Stunning DIY Decorations

Christmas decor is an essential feature of the festive season – it’s a visual ode to the holidays and great way to keep spirits high. This year, patients in the female acute ward of Mount Carmel Hospital went a step further, putting on their creative caps to create DIY decorations made entirely of pasta.

“Those receiving care within such setting should still feel the Christmas spirit and be part of it,” Shanice Lombardo, one of the nurses behind the project told Lovin Malta. Every year, patients get an original theme for Christmas and begin preparing as early as August. This year, all the classic festive decor was pasta-based; including cribs, babels, wreaths, angels and even Christmas trees. The results are visually stunning and therapeutic too.

“Our patients really enjoy the activity every year.” “It reduces their anxiety, aids their motor skills and gets our creative juices flowing. Developing these new hobbies could also help them when they’re discharged back in the community,” Lombardo continued.