‘First Time I Was Raped I Was 13, By 16 It Happened Again’: Maltese Woman Shares Her Experience With Sexual Assault

Rape is unfortunately one of the plagues that tarnish our society, and its existence threatens the safety of the community and traumatises individuals.

Speaking for the first time about her shocking and heartbreaking story with Lovin Malta, one Maltese woman has revealed she was raped twice in her life before she turned 17. Today, she is 23.

“In my life, unfortunately, I have been raped twice. It has taken me quite some time to use that word in reality, even though in my mind I knew that that was what actually happened,” the woman said as the story began to unfold.

Contrary to popular belief, rape can take many different shapes and forms. But the bottom line is that if it was not consensual between the two participating partners, then it is sexual assault.

“It’s hard to fathom and understand what the word rape really means, as I think as a society we’ve grown to think that rape must be violent when in reality it can be both violent and non-violent,” she said.

“The first time I had sex, I didn’t. I was 13. It was supposed to be the first day of me experimenting sexually,” she said.

The woman had met with a boy who was 17, a few weeks earlier. Together they had decided that their next meeting would be a date, and they planned to go for a swim.

“We were swimming in the sea, and he pulled me closer. I wrapped my legs around him and we started kissing. He removed one of his hands from my back and started to touch me, which eventually led to fingering. This was a new sensation to me as a 13-year-old, and it was a bit uncomfortable in the beginning,” she explained.

“At one moment he stopped, then after a few seconds I felt almost the same thing, only just it was a bit more painful so I assumed he inserted another finger,” she explained.

In a matter of seconds, she was realising that this was not at all the case, and what actually was happening at that moment.

“Then, I actually realized what was happening, and I told him ‘stop’. I wasn’t prepared for this and clearly didn’t want to. He kept going and I told him again and again, ‘please stop’. His grip got stronger and he told me ‘just a bit more’,” she unveiled.

“At that moment I froze. I looked all around me and saw people just having their swim like nothing was happening because at that exact time I felt disgusting and ashamed to scream and get someone’s attention,” she said.

Of course, not everyone reacts to rape in the same way, and commonly victims are accused of not asking or shouting for help as the event is unraveling.