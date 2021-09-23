Former Footballer Opens Up About Turning To Bjorn Formosa After Developing Multiple Sclerosis 

Anatole Debono, a 42-year-old former footballer, has revealed he turned to ALS activist Bjorn Formosa for help after developing Multiple Sclerosis.

In an interview with TVM, Debono recounted the moment he discovered he was suffering from a health condition around 12 years ago, when he was only 30-years old.

“I had blurred vision, went to sleep and woke up feeling even worse,” he said. “An MRI found two lesions in my head.”

Debono said he’ll never forget the day he woke up to feed his baby and ended up collapsing on the floor.

It turned out the former footballer had developed Multiple Sclerosis, a chronic neurological condition, and he eventually ended up seeking help from Formosa and his ALS Malta foundation.