Former Footballer Opens Up About Turning To Bjorn Formosa After Developing Multiple Sclerosis
Anatole Debono, a 42-year-old former footballer, has revealed he turned to ALS activist Bjorn Formosa for help after developing Multiple Sclerosis.
In an interview with TVM, Debono recounted the moment he discovered he was suffering from a health condition around 12 years ago, when he was only 30-years old.
“I had blurred vision, went to sleep and woke up feeling even worse,” he said. “An MRI found two lesions in my head.”
Debono said he’ll never forget the day he woke up to feed his baby and ended up collapsing on the floor.
It turned out the former footballer had developed Multiple Sclerosis, a chronic neurological condition, and he eventually ended up seeking help from Formosa and his ALS Malta foundation.
Debono noted that although Formosa is most synonymous with raising awareness about ALS, the disease Formosa suffers from himself, his foundation helps people suffering from all kinds of neurological conditions.
This Sunday, ALS Malta will host a 12-hour telethon on all Maltese TV stations to raise funds for Dar Bjorn 2, a home to treat patients with ALS, MS and other similar conditions.
Endorsing this project, Debono confirmed he will participate in the telethon.
“Bjorn helps so many people and it’s important that this home is built because there are way more conditions nowadays than there used to be,” he said.
Lovin Malta recently published A Little Smile, a documentary about Bjorn Formosa’s life, and you can watch it below.
You can donate to ALS Malta by following these steps:
BOV Mobile Pay: 79096249
SMS: 5061 8936 – €6.99
Online: https://efr.alsmalta.org/lovin-malta-for-dar-bjorn
Will you tune in to the ALS Malta telethon this Sunday?