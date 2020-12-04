Former Soldier Explains Why He Took His Daughter To Protest Against Joseph Muscat Outside Court

Afterwards, Schembri recounted how the Office of the Prime Minister had stationed him outside court two years ago, back when he was a Drill Instructor and his daughter hadn’t been born yet.

With his two-year-old daughter Jolene by his side, Schembri held up placards reading ‘A bottle of wine between friends’ and ‘He bought you with a watch’, a reference to gifts the former Prime Minister received from murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Fired from the army two years ago over a video making fun of a gate, Godwin Schembri turned up outside a different kind of gate this morning – the gates of court where Joseph Muscat was about to testify in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

He was since fired from the army over a viral video and is still reeling from the perceived injustice of it all.

Schembri compared the harsh treatment he received with a number of other high-profile cases, such as how murder middleman Melvin Theuma was paid for a government job which he never attended, how former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri lost his phone, and how former Castille security official Kenneth Camilleri allegedly tried to strike a deal to get the suspected hitmen in the Caruana Galizia case bailed out.

He also referred to how former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar and his deputy Silvio Valletta are “enjoying their pension”, despite Cutajar not taking action against corruption and Valletta going on holiday with Fenech.

Closer to home, he questioned how the AFM didn’t take any action against sergeant Alex Camilleri for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old student and members of staff.

“Who else could it be but Jolene and myself to witness the most corrupt politician in Maltese history enter court?” Schembri questioned. “If Muscat didn’t see me, then I hope he at least heard me. Who knows? Maybe one day, my presence at court might elicit cheers and noise. You would have made that noise, Joseph Muscat”

“I will use that noise for what is good and every noise I make will be your doing, Joseph Muscat.”

“Five, ten or more years can pass but what is certain is that, no matter what happens in court, we’ll all remember that the only service man kicked out under Joseph Muscat was the only one who was right.”

