Founder Of Iconic Neriku Catering Dies: ‘Your Memories Will Live With Us Forever’

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 10th February at 1.30pm at St. Augustine Church, Valletta.

“Our family announces the passing away of Neriku Zammit, founder of the company and a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Your memories and example will live with us forever.”

Neriku Zammit, the founder of the iconic catering company, Neriku Catering, has died.

Our family announces the passing away of Neriku Zammit, founder of the company and a beloved husband, father,…

Starting out in 1969, Zammit transformed his passion for delicious treats into one of Malta’s leading comapnies in the industry.

He kicked off his career selling sfineġ and fish and chips in Valletta. However, it was his purchase of the nation’s first commercial ravioli machine that really saw his business take off.

Zammit was able to mass produce, package and distribute frozen goods throughout the Maltese islands. He also eventually expanded his business to outside catering.

The businessman’s innovative way of thinking had led him to his success and he has instilled this in his family.

The business was eventually passed on to his sons, Charles and Raymond, who are currently directors of the company. Many of the third generation of the Zammit family are also part of the managerial team.

Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go out to Neriku Zammit’s family and friends.

RIP