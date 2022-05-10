From 200kg To 99kg: Former PN Councillor Shares Fascinating Weight Loss Journey
Former PN candidate Alan Abela-Wadge has shared his fascinating weight loss journey after he weighed under 100kg for the first time in years earlier this morning.
Having embarked on his transformation back in 2020, Abela-Wadge expressed that back then he was “a super-obese 200kg+, chain-smoking 33-year-old that suffered from high blood pressure that couldn’t walk for more than 5 minutes without sitting down”.
“Finally in double digits! For the first time in my adult life, I’m weighing under 100kg. This morning I weighed 99.6kg,” Abela-Wadge said in a social media post.
“I clearly remember going for a routine check-up to my doctor and he looked worryingly at me. He told me bluntly that if I continue this path, I wouldn’t live past my 40th birthday,” he recounted.
“That was a well-needed shock to my system. As soon as I left his clinic, the first thing I did was throw away the packet of cigarettes and haven’t touched another one since. Then after loads of research, my wife and I opted to have a gastric bypass,” he said.
“The day I started my pre-op diet I weighed 200.1kg – fast forward one year and four months and I finally weigh less than half my original weight. So far, I’ve lost 100.5kg!” he said.
Abela-Wadge also expressed that even though he does not feel ready for what to come, he’s committed himself to this way of life.
“This is a way of life now! We’re never ready. We’re just a work in progress. The next part of my journey is to focus more on fitness to increase my strength and bulk up a little bit,” he expressed.
“Loose another 10kg and then head towards plastic surgeries at the end of the year in order to remove the excess skin. Once all that is done, the challenge will be to maintain what we have gained,” he said.
Abela-Wadge also reminded people that we only have one body in life, and he urged people to ensure they give it its best chance to last us as long as possible.
