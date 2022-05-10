From 200kg To 99kg: Former PN Councillor Shares Fascinating Weight Loss Journey

“That was a well-needed shock to my system. As soon as I left his clinic, the first thing I did was throw away the packet of cigarettes and haven’t touched another one since. Then after loads of research, my wife and I opted to have a gastric bypass,” he said.

“The day I started my pre-op diet I weighed 200.1kg – fast forward one year and four months and I finally weigh less than half my original weight. So far, I’ve lost 100.5kg!” he said.

Abela-Wadge also expressed that even though he does not feel ready for what to come, he’s committed himself to this way of life.

“This is a way of life now! We’re never ready. We’re just a work in progress. The next part of my journey is to focus more on fitness to increase my strength and bulk up a little bit,” he expressed.

“Loose another 10kg and then head towards plastic surgeries at the end of the year in order to remove the excess skin. Once all that is done, the challenge will be to maintain what we have gained,” he said.

Abela-Wadge also reminded people that we only have one body in life, and he urged people to ensure they give it its best chance to last us as long as possible.

