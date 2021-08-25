Fund Set Up To Get Venezuelan Man Who Lost His Life Back Home

The late partner of Yendmanuel Gonzale, also known as Manu G who died tragically earlier this week, has started a GoFundMe page in order to pay for costs and repatriate his body back to Venezuela to be reunited with his family.

“Any help is more than welcome.”

Earlier this week, Gonzale fell three storeys to his death into a private courtyard. He was taken to Mater Dei where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. The autopsy is still underway.

Unfortunately, Manu had no life insurance and his family cannot afford to bring his body back home in order to bury him.

Within less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe page amassed almost all the money needed in order to repatriate Manu’s body back home, in order to give him the proper funeral he deserves and to reunite him with his family.