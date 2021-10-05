Funds Raised To Build School In Memory Of Rebecca Zammit Lupi Passes €12,000

Funds raised to build a school in Ethiopia in memory of Rebecca Zammit Lupi, the young daughter of photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi who died earlier this year, have passed €12,000.

“I’m utterly stunned by the response to the fundraiser for the school dedicated to Becs’ memory these past couple of days,” Darrin said in a Facebook post.

“Despite Facebook and Instagram being down for so long yesterday, on my birthday, donations continued to flow in, and we’ve now topped the 12,000€ mark, far in excess of my wildest expectations.”

The funds, which are donated to the SiGMA Foundation, will see the building of a school in Ethiopia named after Rebecca, one of several projects undertaken by the late Dun Gorg Grima and Keith Marshall.

Darrin Zammit Lupi is an award-winning photographer who recorded his daughter’s battle with cancer. Rebecca sadly passed away at the age of 15. However, her father carried on documenting her fearless journey.

A few months ago, Rebecca’s second cousin Matthew Pace, became the youngest Maltese to climb Matterhorn mountain, one of the harshest mountains in the Swiss Alps.

Meanwhile, Rebecca’s friend Tommy Wallbank also raised €15,000 by running 1,000 km in aid of raising awareness about the children’s cancer support group Puttinu Cares.

Darrin shared a heartful message on Facebook, to thank people who donated funds for his birthday, withstanding Facebook being down yesterday, Darrin still carried on receiving continuous donations on his birthday, where he outdid the €12,000 mark.

Darrin went on to express that he will be boosting his target, where he will be planning a fundraising trekking trip for the Camino de Santiago segment to take place in 2022. Where you can apply and participate to fundraise.

If you’re interested in getting more closely involved with that and joining us on the trek, join the Facebook group here.

