In a bold move intended to “champion equality”, leading Maltese telecoms company GO has announced it will start offering four weeks of birth leave to all new fathers and non-birthing parents.

“The feedback I received from some of my colleagues was that they feel a level of discrimination,” GO’s Chief People Officer Sarah Mifsud told Lovin Malta.

“They’d love to be a part of their child’s early days but they’re expected to be at work. We don’t only want to support our employees if they want to be with their newborn baby; we’re actively encouraging it.”

Maltese law currently offers a single day of birth leave for fathers and non-birthing parents, although a 2019 EU directive which was spearheaded by Maltese MEP David Casa is set to increase it to ten days.

GO already goes above and beyond the current statutory requirement offering its employees three days of paternity leave. However, it’s now about to take it up a few notches.