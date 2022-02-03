GO Posts Touching Tribute To Fibre Internet Expert Steven Sargent After Motorbike Tragedy

Maltese telecommunications firm GO has published an emotional tribute to its former senior manager Steven Sargent after he died in a traffic accident in Gudja yesterday morning.

“Today is a very sad day for us at GO. We are all absolutely devastated at this tragic event,” GO said. “Steven’s passing is such a great loss, on so many levels. He was a positive force to reckon with, who always sought ways of making the best out of every situation.”

They remembered Sargent as the “architect” behind Malta’s True Fibre network, which was set up to provide faster internet speeds to Maltese households.

“His brilliance, his energy, his determination is what built a phenomenal team at GO – a team that has been rolling out TrueFibre to our homes,” GO said.