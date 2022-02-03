GO Posts Touching Tribute To Fibre Internet Expert Steven Sargent After Motorbike Tragedy
Maltese telecommunications firm GO has published an emotional tribute to its former senior manager Steven Sargent after he died in a traffic accident in Gudja yesterday morning.
“Today is a very sad day for us at GO. We are all absolutely devastated at this tragic event,” GO said. “Steven’s passing is such a great loss, on so many levels. He was a positive force to reckon with, who always sought ways of making the best out of every situation.”
They remembered Sargent as the “architect” behind Malta’s True Fibre network, which was set up to provide faster internet speeds to Maltese households.
You can read what Sargent had to say about this project two years ago here.
“His brilliance, his energy, his determination is what built a phenomenal team at GO – a team that has been rolling out TrueFibre to our homes,” GO said.
“Thanks to Steven and his team, Malta will be one of the few countries in the EU that will have nationwide fibre coverage in the next three to four years.”
The company remembered Steven as a man who always put customers first, personally leading his team into the trenches whenever there was an internet outage and spending countless hours training his team.
“Steven was intelligent, ambitious, witty, and just so much fun to be around. While his loss will be greatly felt at GO, the impact of his contribution to driving a digital Malta, will be felt by all of us for many years to come,” they said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter, his family and friends. Life at GO, will not be the same, but we take his spirit and will make sure that we continue on his legacy here, just as he would have wanted.”
Sargent died yesterday at the age of 42 following a collision between his Kawasaki motorbike and a van along Triq Ħal Tarxien. He was immediately rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after the accident but was later tragically certified dead.
Lovin Malta sends its condolences to the Sargent family in this difficult time