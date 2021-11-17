Got Any Extra Clothes Lying Around? Donate To Help Maltese Families In Need This Winter Season

Nestlé-lovers rejoice – you can now help vulnerable families in need while enjoying your favourite hot chocolate drink or tasty treat and getting rid of some spare clothes. Drop off any articles of clothing you wish to donate at the Nestlé Consumer Centre in Lija to help Caritas and the Malta Food Bank Foundation make an easier winter season for parents and children in Malta. This charity initiative is back for the second year in a row, with Nestlé themselves donating a literal tonne of their food products. This mix of clothing and goodies will be distributed amongst a whole host of people in need.

Feeding and supporting those individuals and families who need that extra helping hand aligns perfectly with Nestlé’s pledge to help and support local communities in the most sustainable way possible. Once all of the donations have been collected, Nestlé will partner up with two local NGOs. Last year’s response was overwhelmingly positive, making it possible for Nestlé to truly leave a mark on these people’s lives. With their values rooted so deeply into the community, Nestlé understands that they are uniquely positioned to aid various communities across Malta and Gozo.

They look forward to having another super successful drive this year – but they can only do that with your help! Have a look at how you can help Nestlé aid families, communities and the environment in a positive way. Lending a helping hand in a sustainable way is what this initiative is all about whilst also tackling food poverty through ethical and sustainable methods. Tag someone who can donate to this worthy cause