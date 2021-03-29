‘I Am Without Words’: Daughter Of Veteran Maltese Journalist Sends Tribute Upon His Death Due To COVID-19
Tributes are pouring in for a veteran Maltese journalist who left an impact both locally as well as internationally.
Godfrey Grima, the journalist and political commentator behind one of Malta’s biggest advertising agencies, has died after falling ill with COVID-19 at the age of 79.
Journalists, politicians and community leaders took to social media to praise Godfrey’s work in his life, with his daughter Julianne saying “I am lost for words” while announcing his funeral would be held tomorrow.
Among the tributes was Maltese MEP Josianne Cutajar’s message where she praised Grima for his work, saying he had given her great advice that helped her in her own political career.
Former PN MEP candidate and NET journalist Dione Borg also praised Grima’s international experience and said his loss would be felt within the journalist community
Grima had worked as a foreign correspondent with the Financial Times in the 1960s, contributing to the leading paper until 2010.