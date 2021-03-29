‘I Am Without Words’: Daughter Of Veteran Maltese Journalist Sends Tribute Upon His Death Due To COVID-19

Tributes are pouring in for a veteran Maltese journalist who left an impact both locally as well as internationally.

Godfrey Grima, the journalist and political commentator behind one of Malta’s biggest advertising agencies, has died after falling ill with COVID-19 at the age of 79.

Journalists, politicians and community leaders took to social media to praise Godfrey’s work in his life, with his daughter Julianne saying “I am lost for words” while announcing his funeral would be held tomorrow.