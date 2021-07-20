‘I Gave Offerings To An Ocean Spirit Before My Swim’: Neil Agius Opens Up On His Unorthodox Beliefs

Neil Agius entered the world record books with his jaw-dropping 52-hour swim from Limosa to Gozo and the Olympian athlete has now revealed a spiritual dimension that helped him reach this feat.

Interviewed on Jon Mallia’s podcast Il-Podcast ta’ Jon, Agius said he feels a deep connection to Iemanjá, a Brazilian spirit of the sea. In fact, prior to his record-breaking swim, he and fiancée Lara Vella gave offerings to the spirit, including seashells and hapé, a traditional shamanic medicine.

“It was to show our appreciation of her so that she will keep me safe while I’m swimming,” he said. “Iemanjá is from the South American tradition, there are many spirits all around her, and I connect with her a lot while meditating and swimming.”

Agius said he feels the spirit channels him messages to keep himself strong while swimming.

“Before my Sicily-Malta swim last year, Iemanjá told me to use the sun as a source of energy and said it will bounce right back off to the bottom of the sea and back into my heart and give me energy.”

“Before the [Limosa-Gozo] swim, she told me to use the moon – she said the moonlight won’t go to the bottom of the sea but it will go directly into me. So when the moon was up I made sure the boat which accompanied me didn’t cover the line from me to the moon. You feel it empowering you – all the light and energy going right through you.”