‘I Was Speechless’: Bjorn Formosa Praises Ħandaq Secondary School After €5,000 Donation

A total sum of €5,000 has been donated to DAR Bjorn by one Maltese school “to end the term in style”. Steering away from the traditional Christmas pantomime, students at the Ħandaq secondary school celebrated Christmas this year with a festive market in the school foyer where both students and teachers took part, while fully respecting COVID-19 guidelines and measures.

All income generated from this event along with funds from other initiatives which took place throughout this year were all passed on and donated to DAR Bjorn, DAR Bjorn is a specialised building for people who are battling with the neurodegenerative condition ALS. DAR Bjorn offers them a caring home with nursing and all the medical treatments they need, free of charge.

”I was speechless,” Bjorn Formosa, the inspirational man behind DAR Bjorn told Lovin Malta. “And not just because their current headmaster Michael Bondin had raised more than €20,000 for DAR Bjorn while he was the headmaster of his previous school San Benedittu. Such an amazing effort!’ Watch the below video to find out more about the effort to build a bigger and better DAR Bjorn.