‘I Wish Daddy Came Home’: Maltese Boy Pens Heartbreaking Letter To Father Christmas As Dad Battles Brain Tumour

“Dear Santa, I want a little dog (white and black). My sister wants a Nintendo Switch. I would like to have a Christmas tree because mummy and daddy cannot buy it,” the letter read.

A young boy whose father is battling a brain tumour penned a heartbreaking letter to Father Christmas listing his and his sister’s festive wishes.

“I want books to read about animals and dinosaurs. I only have one pair of shoes. I wish I had rainbow shoes, even my sister wants them.”

Due to the nature of his father’s illness, the young boy’s family is facing financial hardships. In light of this, the Police Officers Union (POU) presented the family with grocery shop vouchers.

It was during this exchange that the boy handed over the letter to a member of the POU.

“I wish daddy came home, because he spends a lot of time in hospital. He has something bad in his head. I wish that all of us (mummy, daddy, me, and my sister) have more friends.”

“I wish my daddy has hair again,” the boy continued.

This year, the POU and General Workers Union (GWU) took the initiative of raising funds for a number of entities – Foodbank Malta, Fondazzjoni Arka, and the young boy’s family.

“Santa, I am a good boy. I have a sister, daddy, and mummy. You can come during the night to leave our presents. Please don’t make much noise,” the boy concluded.

Individuals interested in making a donation are encouraged to either message the Police Officers Union’s Facebook page or send an email to [email protected].

Tag a friend who would like to donate