Indian Accountant In Malta Hasn’t Seen His Wife Since Their Wedding A Year Ago Because Of COVID-19 Lockdowns

When Anshul Chugh and Sakshi met through an online dating app in 2019, it was love at first swipe. The couple had a fairytale wedding in India in February 2020 with Anshul returning to Malta soon after, where he worked as an accountant.

Then, COVID-19 struck, lockdowns ensued, and he’s been left apart from his wife for nearly a year.

“I never thought something like this could happen. I can’t express how I feel, except that I cry every night she isn’t near me,” 30-year-old Chugh told Lovin Malta, on the verge of tears.

Chugh met his 27-year-old wife Sakshi, a hospital nutritionist, through an online matrimony website in September 2019.

“We exchanged numbers and hit it off immediately. That October, I went to India to spend a couple of weeks with her,” he recalled.

He soon proposed and the duo planned their wedding for February 2020.