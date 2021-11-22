‘It’s Heartbreaking’: Peppi Azzopardi Opens Up On Reality Of Mother Suffering From Dementia

He said his mother would call out for her own mother, completely forgetting that she had died. Azzopardi would then have to remind her of the truth, with his mother then passing through the grief of loss all over again.

“I thought I knew about dementia but it’s only when it hits your family that you start realising what it means,” Azzopardi said during a recent interview on TVM News+’s Kuxjenza.

Popular TV presenter and journalist Peppi Azzopardi has opened up about the bitter blow he suffered in his life after his mother contracted dementia.

“It’s as though you’re telling her for the first time that her mother is dead because she’s living in a world where her mother is alive,” he said. “

“That’s when I realised how painful it is, because she keeps forgetting and you have to keep telling her she’s dead. Then you realise you have to play along with it.”

However, Azzopardi said the most painful part is when his mother laments to his face that her son no longer visits her, not recognising him at all.

“The worst thing is that she thinks I’ve abandoned her. It hurts; it’s heartbreak and pain.”

Around a month ago though, Azzopardi’s mother did recognise him while she was doing his hair and the presenter admitted that he “never hugged her so much in my life”.

