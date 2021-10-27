Joe Debono, Better Known As ‘James Bondin’, Dies Following Battle With ALS

Joe Debono, who’s better known as James Bondin from Xarabank, has died following his battle with ALS.

He first became a household name after his infamous run-ins and skits on the well-loved show. His diagnosis brought the realities of ALS close to home, becoming an active member of the community, opening up about the challenges that come with ALS and refusing to shy away from the issue.

Bjorn Formosa saluted his friend, saying: “thank you for everything you taught me. Ċaw ħabib.”