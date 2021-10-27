Joe Debono, Better Known As ‘James Bondin’, Dies Following Battle With ALS
Joe Debono, who’s better known as James Bondin from Xarabank, has died following his battle with ALS.
He first became a household name after his infamous run-ins and skits on the well-loved show. His diagnosis brought the realities of ALS close to home, becoming an active member of the community, opening up about the challenges that come with ALS and refusing to shy away from the issue.
Bjorn Formosa saluted his friend, saying: “thank you for everything you taught me. Ċaw ħabib.”
Joe aided Bjorn in rallying funds and helping out wherever he can from the very beginning of his journey.
He shared his story with Lovin Malta in the documentary ‘A Little Smile’, which took a look at Bjorn’s journey and the work being done to ensure Dar Bjorn 2 becomes a reality.
“Bjorn always inspired me – but now that I’m seeing how he works up close, I am understanding it even more, Debono said in an interview with Xarabank. “I spoke to him, and he told me: ‘whatever you need, just let us know – don’t lose heart, we have a lot of help to give’.”
Joe leaves behind a loving family and friends.
You can donate to Dar Bjorn via:
BOV Mobile Pay: 79096249
SMS: 5061 8936 – €6.99
SMS: 5061 9271 – €11.65
Online: https://efr.alsmalta.org/supporting-joe-debono
Call: 5180 2018 – €25
Call: 5190 2075 – €50
Rest In Peace Joe