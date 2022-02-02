Longer Schooldays Trialled Abroad: Could And Should Malta Follow?

Trials to extend school days in Wales have begun, with a total of 13 primary and secondary schools taking part in a pilot over the course of the next ten weeks. The pilot was conceived as a means to support disadvantaged pupils and schools affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will feature an additional five hours per week at school, during which, students will not only engage in academic lessons but in art, music, and sports too. Schools are also introducing their students to various disciplines, such as Boxing, Taekwondo, or Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). “We know from research that young people can gain in confidence and wellbeing from this approach, especially disadvantaged learners,” Welsh Education Minister Jeremy Miles said. “Programmes which provide enriching and stimulating additional sessions and support learners to re-engage with learning can have a greater impact on attainment than those that are solely academic in focus.” The trial has been not been well-received by all, with the Welsh Association of Headteachers calling for the plan to be ditched saying schools are “on their knees” under pressure with COVID-19 lifestyle shifts. How can the Maltese benefit from longer school days?

1. Matching children’s schedules with their parents’ A typical school day for most Maltese kids lasts around six to seven hours and often terminates some time before a typical parent’s working day. Through longer hours at school, parents are assured that their children’s needs are taken care of in a proactive, and protected way. This, without needing to find an ‘intermediate’ caregiver, which often-a-time, is childcare.

2. Schools could offer additional avenues for the child’s development Presently, we are preparing our kids for an eight-hour working day. For some, it may be even longer. Having kids go about their daily duties for the whole nine yards could potentially help them set realistic expectations, and balance school life with home life, more easily. Hours spent ‘out of academic learning’ may also be used to zero in on skills otherwise left unexplored. By being introduced to an art form, or a sport that the school itself provides education for, children are presented with additional avenues for mental – and physical – growth. Many schools still classify arts and physical education as ‘extracurricular activities’, ancillary to the standard education received during school hours. But with teachers backing such practices for their benefit on a child’s development, shouldn’t we be promoting these activities?

3. And what about the physical and social advantages? Longer breaks mean longer playtime. And longer playtime means more time to socialise with friends. Numerous studies have marked the positive impacts of playing on a child’s mental development, even as the child gets older. With additional time built into a typical school day, a child would have more time for play, recess, and mindfulness. Moreover, in a country whose proportion of overweight kids stands at a whopping 40%, could one really argue that additional time spent on the field would not have its own physical benefit?