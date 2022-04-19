‘True Ukrainian Superheroes’: Maltese Duo Team Up With Ukrainians To Provide Food Supplies To Bombed Towns

Lorna and Doug, two Maltese nationals, have been raising funds to support refugees fleeing violence in Ukraine following the Russian government’s invasion of the country. Lovin Malta was sent footage and comments about Lorna and Doug’s journey to Ukraine to provide food which will be distributed to residents who live in areas that have limited supplies after constant and unrelenting Russian bombardments. This week, Lorna and Doug were able to deliver two tonnes of food supplies to the Ukrainian city of Odessa, after crossing the Moldovian border from the town of Palanca.

Statue of the Duc de Richelieu on Boulevard Primorsky in Odessa before and after the war

“You can see the sombre atmosphere of what used to be a bustling city. The roads and city are littered with soldiers and checkpoints and everything else that reminds you what these people have been facing for the past eight weeks,” they said. “The feelings are very sombre of course. The streets are empty, except for the ones leading up to Moldova,” Lorna said. At the Ukraine-Moldova border, the team came across a tent where refugees were being helped and after speaking to the management, they were able to take some and pick them up from the Moldovian border of Chișinău.

The supplies collected were transferred to “true Ukrainian superheroes” who will be delivering them to towns surrounding Kyiv which have been isolated by the constant and unrelenting bombardments by Russia. The team will be heading into Ukraine again, with the possibility of three more food deliveries and evacuations with the supplies they have. “A big thank you to all of you who have been incredible in showing your unwavering support and constant encouragement and above all thank you for your donations,” they said. If you wish to donate, you may do so via BOV mobile, a bank transfer or Revolut, the details of which can be found below: Bank account: Bank of Valletta MT32VALL22013000000040025340103 Swift code:- VALLMTMTXXX Revolut: Lorna 00356 9945 8770 / Douglas 00356 9929 7975 According to the UNHCR, more than 4 million people have left the country since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24th February, most of them heading to neighbouring countries, and more than 6.5 million people have been internally displaced. Will you be donating?