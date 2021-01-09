‘Love Has No Gender’: These Two Maltese Papas Show How Beautiful Same-Sex Parenting Is

A Maltese couple that expanded their love-filled family after adopting their son from Portugal are using social media to show the reality of what having two fathers is like. Noel and Chris never wanted to be in the spotlight, but when they realised they could use their story to be an inspiration to others, they set up Two Papas Malta on Facebook and Instagram. With nearly 5,000 likes on their Facebook page, Noel spoke to Lovin Malta about their journey with Daniel, their beloved son.

“Daniel’s settled very well into Malta – he doesn’t speak Maltese yet, but he understands it very well.” Daniel, who has now been in Malta for over two years, was looking forward to returning to school this week. A big fan of lego toys, he’s also started using his tablet more, though his papas are trying to limit his screen time appropriately. When it comes to their approach to parenting, it’s very simple. “What’s most important for us is that he feels secure and loved and knows that we are always here for him.” And it’s a two-way street, with Daniel showing affection for both his papas.

Noel and Chris sometimes try to raise awareness in the media with write-ups and opinion pieces, though this often leads to a “bombardment” of messages from conservative and religious people. However, they don’t let it slow them down. Indeed, they feel like there is little stigma against same-sex parents in Malta in 2021. “We’ve even baptised him and he’s had his Holy Communion since then,” Noel beams.

Now, Daniel’s got one big wish – he wants to have a brother, something that Noel and Chris are open too. However, this is a massive decision, and Noel makes it clear just what adoption means: “It means Love, Care, Home, and Education.” Not letting anyone hold their family back, Noel isn’t afraid to speak openly and confidently about the love within his family. “Love has no gender, and there’s just no difference between a hetero and a gay couple’s love for each other, and their family.” Lovin Malta had joined Noel and Chris as they celebrated their first Father’s Day together with Daniel – watch it below.

