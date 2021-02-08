‘Malta Has Lost A Refined Craftsman’: Champ Pastizzeria Founder And Former Owner Passes Away

Noel Tanti, the founder and former owner of Champ Pastizzeria, one of Malta’s most beloved pastizzi brands, has passed away.

Tributes have poured in from family and friends on the loss of the man behind one of the most recognisable pastizzerias on the island – right outside Paceville. It was one of the only eateries that would remain open nearly 24 hours a day, way before food delivery was commonplace in Malta.

“It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we announce the passing away of a dear family member Noel Tanti. He was a founder for our sister company Champ Pastizzeria and Sphinx franchise owner,” Sphinx Pastizzeria said in a post marking his death.

“Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow.”

“He was a refined craftsman in his work and always supported us in rough times,” they continued. “Malta may have lost a gem but your legacy will surely continue within our future generations. May your heart and soul finds peace and comfort. Rest in peace.