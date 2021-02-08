‘Malta Has Lost A Refined Craftsman’: Champ Pastizzeria Founder And Former Owner Passes Away
Noel Tanti, the founder and former owner of Champ Pastizzeria, one of Malta’s most beloved pastizzi brands, has passed away.
Tributes have poured in from family and friends on the loss of the man behind one of the most recognisable pastizzerias on the island – right outside Paceville. It was one of the only eateries that would remain open nearly 24 hours a day, way before food delivery was commonplace in Malta.
“It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we announce the passing away of a dear family member Noel Tanti. He was a founder for our sister company Champ Pastizzeria and Sphinx franchise owner,” Sphinx Pastizzeria said in a post marking his death.
“Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow.”
“He was a refined craftsman in his work and always supported us in rough times,” they continued. “Malta may have lost a gem but your legacy will surely continue within our future generations. May your heart and soul finds peace and comfort. Rest in peace.
Sphinx co-owner Vinu Muscat paid tribute to his cousin, as well as his sister Raisa Muscat.
Champ had just expanded, opening a new outlet in Birkirkara’s Valley Road just last year, along with a rebranding. Tanti himself had recently opened a Sphinx outlet in Marsaxlokk as well.
Tanti will be remembered as fundamental to the expansion of the Champ brand, turning it into one of Malta’s most known pastizzeria companies even though they had fewer outlets than most in the industry.