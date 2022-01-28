’Malta Must Help Victim And Aggressors’: PN Spokesperson Calls For Immediate Action After Bullying Footage

PN chief spokesperson Peter Agius is calling for immediate action for better protection of children in the wake of disturbing footage of a bullying incident at a Maltese school went public.

“I spoke to the parents and I’m worried about their children. How can you respond to this violence? How can you defend yourself?” he wrote on social media.

The video, which was sent exclusively to Lovin Malta, shows the girl, aged 12, attacked by a group of students outside of school. She is punched, kicked, and has her hair pulled by several aggressors as she’s thrown to the ground; children can be heard making vicious remarks as she tries to protect herself from the punches.

The school, which shall remain nameless, was immediately informed and went beyond its powers to address the issue, given that the incident happened outside the school.

A police report was filed soon after the incident. However, no action can be taken given the age of the students, who are between 11 and 12 years old. The law says that criminal action cannot be taken against minors under 14.

“[The parents] are desperate after not getting help. We cannot underestimate such violence. Imagine the impact on children, both the aggressors and the victim. They both need help and the state must give it,” Agius said.

He has since asked MP Graziella Galea to issue a parliamentary question on the matter and launch an immediate request for action.