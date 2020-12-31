Malta’s Biggest Names Recount Their Biggest Disappointments From 2020

Families unable to see each other, entire segments of social life wiped out and ongoing fear – 2020 was tough and full of let-downs for pretty much everyone (unless you happened to be a hand sanitiser producer). Sometimes, things are just out of your control – and the people in the public eye in Malta had it just as tough as the rest of us… sometimes even tougher in 2020. Here are the biggest disappointments for Malta’s leading personalities as said by themselves.

1. Chris Fearne “It was when we had brought down the daily number of new COVID-19 cases to single digits and then seeing it spike back up to the hundreds.”

2. Charmaine Gauci “All of the people who passed away from COVID-19.”

3. Roberta Metsola “Not yet seeing justice be done.”

4. Daniel Holmes “The way so many people opted for lockdowns and basically imprisonment without a fight. Institutionalisation is rife. The scars left by imprisonment will create a tsunami of mental health problems in our society for decades, and that is disappointing.”

5. Adrian Zammit “People saw me cry. I have high esteem and I just can’t afford to annoy people because I like seeing people happy.”

6. Byron Camilleri “When I found out that our soldiers could be sent to jail because of some people’s malicious actions. It was very disappointing to think that these soldiers could wind up in prison for doing their job.”

7. Peppi Azzopardi “That prison became the ‘vindictive facility of Kordin’.”

8. Joseph ‘Kapxi’ Mangion “Obviously, the COVID-19.”

9. James Ryder “No Disneyland. I usually go twice a year. The cravings for some caramel apples and Frozen parades are very real.”

10. Aaron Farrugia “Not keeping the annual Easter Holiday abroad with my family.”

11. Eileen Montesin “Had an organised group – an entirely full bus – to go to Austria for the Easter holidays. Of course, it had to be cancelled.”

12. Joe Giglio “Not being able to travel, to go to the theatre, to the cinema. But mostly not being able to interact with people as much as usual.”

13. Bernard Grech “Not being able to be close to my parents and living daily with the anxiety of ‘what if’. A lifetime dedicated to raising our family only to be alone when it’s most important.”

14. Howard Keith Debono “Cancelled 99% of events planned including our yearly festival Earth Garden which we cancelled twice .”

15. Bjorn Formosa “I didn’t have much disappointments, I tried turning all bad into new opportunities.”

16. Miriam Dalli “I don’t dwell on disappointments.”