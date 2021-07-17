Maltese Expat Warns New Travel Rules ‘Treating His 16-Year-Old Daughter Like A Criminal’

A Maltese man who lives in the Netherlands has decried the island’s new strict travel rules, which oblige all visitors older than 11 to present a vaccine certificate or go into quarantine for two weeks.

Brian Fenech told Lovin Malta that he and his family – his wife, his 16-year-old daughter and his two young twins – were due to travel to Malta next week to visit their families.

However, his eldest child has so far only received her first vaccine dose, which means she will either have to quarantine in a hotel by herself for two weeks or quarantine with the rest of her family.

“This situation has caused us difficulty to see my family in Malta, whom I haven’t seen for over- two years already,” Fenech said. “My parents are both vaccinated, and my daughter would have been quite happy to stay at my parents’ home, providing that my father can continue with his work-related duties.”

However, after Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci informed him that she wouldn’t be able to provide an exemption, the family was forced to cancel their flights.