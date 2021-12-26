Alessia is a 16-year-old Maltese girl with a talent for piano playing and a love for music. She is also on the autism spectrum and has become the inspiration behind a new project that is dedicated to her ever-growing passion. “As a teenager with autism, she connects with music in a distinct way, expressing it through a vast world of lived experiences that she is unable to express verbally. This project aims to communicate Alessia’s unique relationship to music,” the team behind Ale’s Project said.



Alessia, along with a group of professional artists, have created an elegant short film starring the budding musician as her fingers gracefully race across the black and white keys. The young artist played a short piano concerto by Russian composer Ilia Chkolnik, and this tear-jerking performance is the result of a series of carefully designed research sessions that empowered Alessia with a range of tools that further promoted the use of non-verbal expression. Communication between the professional artists and Alessia relied on “radical openness and the shedding of power relations” which eventually gave the young starlet the freedom to apply her creative outputs into the production design of the short film.

The short film comes in the style of a music video which features a group of dancers, including Alessia, allowing their bodies to move along the delicate sounds of the concerto while the piano itself was blanketed with an aesthetic assortment of flowers and plants. Ale’s Project is not solely a short film however, it also includes a series of workshops in educational institutions that aim to open up a collaborative space that’s rooted in “care, attention, safety, security, sensitivity, preparedness, reliability, focus, honesty and transparency.” These workshops are currently being run in secondary schools and at MCAST as well as within Opening Doors, Spazju Kreattiv and other institutions. Meanwhile, a Facebook page dedicated to the project posted a touching video of the teen expressing her love for music, she also revealed that the piano is not her only talent, she also plays the violin and the viola. “Instead of using words, I like filling up spaces with my music,” Alessia said before narrating a poem she wrote with her mother. “Music makes me happy, it makes me smile. Music gives me energy, it nourishes my mind. Music is my loyal companion, it helps me escape. Music is magical, it helps me connect. Music is everywhere, it is my world. Music is wonderful, it makes me feel loved and accepted,” the poem read.

All in all, the project aims to show how inclusive and vast the process of artistic collaboration and exploration can be, while empowering people on the spectrum to claim their creative space and open themselves up to whatever it is that they connect with. “The act of bringing together under the aegis of non-normativity and heterogeneity challenges ableist ideologies that produce all the labels which are traditionally attached to persons with disability,” a press release read. “On Ale’s Project the voiceless are not only encouraged to speak, they are empowered to claim their own space and draw others into it. It explores the idea of ‘giving a voice’ by re-ordering the process of artistic collaboration in what may be perceived as a political act, which in and of itself proposes new ways of thinking, doing, and being.” Share this with a music lover