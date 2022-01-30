Maltese Girl Using Art For Therapy Hopes To Start Foundation To Help Stray Cats

One young Maltese girl using art as therapy for anxiety and autism is looking to use her creations to start a foundation to help stray cats all across the islands. 14-year-old Araleah Mallia is the youngest of four siblings, all of whom have been diagnosed with either ADHD or autism. In Araleah’s case, it is autism. Through a disorder inherently characterised by difficulties in interaction in general, Araleah has discovered a passion for resin art. Together with her mother Rusianne, the two have embarked on a journey that saw them turn anything from stray pieces of wood to canvas into works of art the pair would channel for a good cause.

“We have only been able to work with bits of wood or canvas we found around the house and on my kitchen table but I really would love for them to have the tools they need to create amazing pieces that they can sell,” Rusianne told Lovin Malta. “I am currently saving up for tools and trying to figure out what more we can do. We want to make tables, art pieces, baubles for Christmas, the list is endless!” Araleah’s flourishing talent moved a family friend to provide them with a workshop in Senglea. It is through here, that Araleah and her mother could sell their spectacular creations. And the cause behind it is something we could all get behind.

“Having spent some years fostering cats and working rescue sanctuaries abroad, I see the struggles that are faced. I also used to breed a number of ‘Ragdoll cats’, which provide excellent therapy for persons with mental health issues.” Throughout the years, Rusianne has greatly praised the care and love the cats gave her children. Firstly from a companionship point of view, owing to their inherent loving nature. But the tactile component that comes part-and-parcel with cuddly cats gave her kids a world of good. Now the family would like to return the favour. “I would like to start a foundation called ‘Breeders For Strays‘ whereby reputable breeders are checked, monitored, accredited and also provide a small donation which goes towards animal rescue centers.