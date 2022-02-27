Maltese heavyweight boxing champion Billy ‘The Hitman’ Corito has struck again. Only this time, his opponent is not a boxer but Parkinson’s Disease. An adventure that started out with a single student last week saw an immediate increase in the number of persons suffering from Parkinson’s Disease grace The Gym – home of the Hitman, in an attempt to beat the stuffing out of the disease. Lovin Malta sat down with the Hitman to discuss this initaitive. “More and more are coming. From one person, it became three. And next week, I’ll have another two, including one very pleasant, old lady,” he said with a smile. “I only ask them to clear it with their doctor first. But once that’s done, it’s Go-time.

Corito witnessed firsthand the fruit of his labour and continues to urge persons who suffer from Parkinson’s and similar conditions to try their hand at boxing. Together with gym owner Charles Formosa and friend John Cutajar, the power trio has conjured a system where newcomers are supplied with boxing gloves, straps, and skipping ropes – everything one needs to begin the journey into warriorhood. A journey made to kill disease.

Boxing training does not entail fighting in the traditional sense. Rather, practitioners engage in a few short, intensive exercises specific to boxing. This way, one gets all the benefits (and the fun) tied to intensive punching and quick movements, without any risk of getting hit back. Together, students engage in training that balances short-duration intensity with longer periods of relaxation. In doing so, all the benefits of hitting stuff are kept high on the agenda.