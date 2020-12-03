Maltese Mother Apologises To Police After Claiming Officers Beat Up Her Son For Not Wearing A Mask

The Malta Police Association said it appreciates her apology and that the publishing of incorrect allegations damages the morale of police officers.

“I’d like to apologise to the police,” the mother said on social media. “Police investigations showed that the version of events I spoke about is different to what actually happened.”

A Maltese mother who claimed her son was “slaughtered” by police officers in a van for not wearing a mask has apologised to the police for telling an incorrect version of events.

On Monday, the woman published an image of her son covered in bruises on his back.

She said that her son was heading to get a taxi home after a night out when police approached him asking him where his mask was.

“He said he had forgotten it, and then they asked for his ID card,” she told Lovin Malta. “It was late, so I called him and he answered but I only heard shouting and he told me ‘mum, they are attacking me, help me’… I started to panic. Then the phone cut.”

When her son finally came home, he said he couldn’t remember what happened exactly because he had been beaten. He said he had been thrown to the floor and even dragged inside a van.

“I didn’t believe him until he showed me his back, and I saw all those bruises and then I recoiled… if he deserved to be fined, that’s fair, but did he deserve to be slaughtered like this?” she asked.

Lovin Malta has sent questions to the police to clarify what their investigation of the incident showed.