Dead Bodies, Bombs And Unwavering Fear: Maltese Photographer’s Harrowing Journey Into Ukraine – ‘Show Me What The World Needs To See’

Death, bodies buried beneath the debris, and the constant fear of a missile attack lurking on the horizon. Many people wouldn’t jump at the idea of treading into war-torn Ukraine. But for Maltese photographer Rene Rossignaud, telling the stories of the many lives ripped apart because of the conflict is far too important. “When I returned I was not the same. An experience like this changes you. But even though I felt scared before I left, it didn’t stop me,” he told Lovin Malta, sharing his harrowing experience. “The lands in Bucha were littered with dead bodies. Russians forces shot them dead and left them as dog feed on the ground.” The mission began in mid-April, answering a call that had been tempting him for some time. A call that took him from his comfortable home in Malta to the war-torn lands of Ukraine.

Rene's travels took him right where the fighting was heavy, beside soldiers ready to fight to the death

Lovin Malta sat with the man himself, as he recounted a week-long journey that had him witness the harrowing sights wrought in the wake of the war in the east. “I am motivated by war, adventure and travel,” he began. Indeed, it was not the first warzone Rene visited, having covered the Libyan uprising, the Egyptian revolution, Iranian and Afghan conflicts, and the Gaza war on two occasions in the past. “It’s weird to say this, but I feel at home when I’m at war. It’s what I’m meant to do.”

Women and children sought every possible means of escape from their homes

1. Where people fled, Rene went the opposite way “Around me, there were only lost, blank faces. People leaving only with the bare necessities. Money, valuables, and their pets.” Women and children scrambled for an available means to flee the country, floating through various UN tents – manned by NGOs and volunteers – ready to supply them with food and water. “They were lost because Ukrainians are traditionally young and vibrant. They are very pro-social media. But after having these things – things that we take for granted – taken away from them… they were simply lost.” Most of the time, Rene traveled with fleeing residents, hearing their harrowing stories firsthand and witnessing horrific scenes of violence along the way.

Refugees were packed on trains like sardines in a tin can, desperate to leave their livelihoods behind

2. “It took me 52 hours of sleepless travel to get to Kyiv” In Ukraine, Rene first hit Iviv, which is still a vibrant and busy city with open shops, a fully-functioning public transport system, and active ATMs. Yet it was only the beginning Traveling further inward meant evading closed roads, mines, and controlled checkpoints whilst crammed on trains with men headed eastbound to fight. Sometimes, for ten hours at a stretch. Delays upon delays took their toll but were all made for the safety of travelers who sought to get to Kyiv in one piece. 52 grueling hours later, Rene was at the capital.

The farther eastward he went, the more he began to see the desolation of Ukraine

3. Ukrainian military scoured for spies and separatists through regular checkpoints. “We often stopped at checkpoints because the Ukrainian military was always scouting for undercover separatists.” “At each stop, they would want to know where you live, and proof that what you’re saying was true.” “They would even ask you to pronounce the word ‘bread’ to scrutinize your dialect. God knows what would happen to you if you’re a separatist fighter and you’re caught.”

Ukrainian fighters were often left without military-grade protection because the state couldn't afford to arm every fighter

4. There were dangers at ‘every turn’ “Cars rigged with explosives, land mines everywhere. [On one day] we stopped to piss on the side of a road and we spotted land mines just meters away from the highway to Kyiv.” With no rest on the agenda, Rene met with a ‘fixer’: an armed person paid for protection. As he entered his car, the first request was simple: “Show me what the world needs to see.” Around them, there was only destruction. Still, Rene was able to find a place within a five-star hotel. One currently houses international journalists from big news corporations such as CNN. The very same persons hosting live feeds on your morning news update. While hotels operated relatively normally, albeit, with a lack of food and a 9pm curfew, there were still two problems to contend with. “The first problem was the obvious one: missiles. Missiles can land everywhere and you don’t know where or when the next one will come. And once you see it, you’re already dead. Missiles kept falling non-stop.”

The tangible fear of a Russian tank onslaught had Ukrainian forces rig their roads with obstacles

So frequent were such attacks, that with time, even the citizens in the area plainly stopped caring. Townsfolk went about their business in restaurants, or at work, amid the blaring of horns and air raid sirens in the distance. People “just got used to it”. “The second problem was Russian separatists. They would hide in plain sight, then go out at night and start shooting people. That was why we were checked so often.”

Amid air raids, some eventually began to go about their business as usual

5. A graveyard on the road On his travels, Rene happened upon a graveyard of tanks that met their end in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance. The smell of death was rank in the air, and human remains were scattered across the field, and within the vehicles themselves.

Russian tanks met their end against fierce Ukrainian resistance

Journeying further eastward, he was able to see that even civilians met the same fate as they attempted to flee the city. In one such instance, a logistics center that supplied food to various parts of the country was bombed so severely that drivers in the adjacent trucks were caught in the blaze with no means of escape. “The smell of death… there were still people in their cars. You can’t even recognize them as people. You won’t even know if you’re looking at a leg or a head.” “This is war. War doesn’t forgive anyone.”

The shocking bombing of a logistic centre that served to distribute food across the country

6. Horrors in Bucha Curfews came with their problems because the shortage of food had people go out and look for food after dark. Some never made the return back home after being preyed upon by Russian forces skulking in the trees. “The lands in Bucha were littered with dead bodies. Russians forces shot them dead and left them as dog feed on the ground.” “Eventually they dug mass graves, to prevent sickness.”

Dead bodies were dug out of trenches and taken to be investigated

7. Digging up mass graves Presently, these mass graves are being uncovered by French investigators sent to really understand how these people died. “Some of these guys were just riding their bikes before they got shot. Some of them were even tortured. Why else would they be uncovering bodies whose hands have been tied behind their backs?”

French investigators would conduct their investigations, seal the bodies in bags and then give them proper funeral rites

Children and families of children tried to flee the terror in white vans marked with white flags. “I came upon a white minivan that was previously carrying a family with three kids. It had the word ‘CHILDREN’ painted on the front. But that did not stop Russian soldiers.” “They hit it with so many bullets that you could literally see engine oil in the boot. That’s how many it took. And if you dared look inside, at the remains of the passengers, it’s a sight that would live with you forever.” “That is what a war crime looks like.” The grim nature of this occurrence moved locals in the area to pry out the remains of the family, to later bury them in a quieter garden under a cross crafted out of the minivan’s number plate.

The label on the front of this vehicle reads 'CHILDREN'

8. Bodies in the trenches, dug out Perhaps the most shocking part of Rene’s travels came on 14th April, in Irpin. A day that had him witness women, children, and even whole families being dug up from a Russian mass grave, amid investigations carried out by French war crime authorities. Investigations that saw no less than 60 dead bodies recovered from a single trench, to determine the true nature of their death, before sealing them in bags and taking them to a place where they would be given funeral rites.

Mass graves in the battle zone

“I think I’ve been the past two weeks saying how badly I wanted to be at Bucha, but now that I’ve come here I realised that the situation is far more grievous than I initially thought.” “When you see certain things with your own eyes, like cars covered with blood and the belongings of children, it makes you understand how bad things have become.” The investigations were born of reports that Ukrainians were targeted and killed in a manner well past the lines of cruelty. So much so, some bodies were being recovered with their hands tied behind their backs. Rene believes that they could have been killed as part of an execution, rather than a direct confrontation. Women and even children also fell victim to the atrocities.

Around each person there was only death and destruction

9. The bombing of civilian homes Rene next traveled to Borodyanka, a city situated between Kyiv and the frontier of Belarus. There, he stood behind the burnt remains of a city bombed by Russian forces. Rene treaded over the debris amidst teams of medics who were even forced to use drones to locate victims trapped beneath heaps of rubble and wreckage.

Medical personnel were faced with the heavy challenge of finding dead bodies from debris and wreckage

10. The journey home “At times it was all fake, but other times, it was far worse.” It was definitely an experience for Rene, whose footage would undoubtedly serve as the reference point on what truly is going on in the Russo-Ukrainian war. But returning home to family and his own three children served as a heavenly breath of fresh air when compared to what he had seen just a week before. “They tell me I’m crazy,” he chuckled. “But they understand that I do this because I need to.” “I want my kids to grow up to be mature adults. Nowadays children moan because their iPhone is not working. People need to see the real problems out there. That’s why I always like to imagine what I would do, how I would react if this had to happen in my own country.”

Areas of the city were turned into a ghost town

"By traveling to Ukraine, I was able to see everything I would read about and see on TV, with my own eyes. I was able to verify what mainstream media said." "At times it was all fake, but other times, it was far worse." "When I return I didn't feel the same. The experience changes you. Even I felt scared before I left, but it doesn't stop me." After getting some much-needed downtime with his family, Rene still has his eyes firmly fixed on the prospect of adventure. North Korea, Baghdad, these are all in his crosshairs. "I need this to feel alive. I'm an adrenaline junky. To feel alive I had to go close to death" All photo credit: Rene Rossignaud

