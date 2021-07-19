Maltese Tattoo And Gamer Influencer Gets Verified On OnlyFans
A Maltese gaming and tattoo influencer has just received her official verification status on OnlyFans.
Rachel Thake, who goes by the username inked_kitten, has been racking up tens of thousands of views on her content on a number of platforms, including Instagram and TikTok.
Her pics and videos often centre around her eye-catching tattoo visuals as well as other themes such as music and motorcycling.
She posted about the verification earlier today.
Thake has also been posting a lot more gym content recently.
Indeed, during her announcement, she made it clear what kind of content she’d be posting.
“Bikini, gym progress and pretty AF pictures,” she said, emphasising there is no nudity on her channel.
Thake has regularly blogged about her personal life in the past – however, this new verification is definitely an important step into taking an online creator career to the next level.
Tag someone who is going to love this