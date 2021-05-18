WATCH: Matthew Grech Tells Pregnant Rape Victims To Accept The ‘Responsibility’ And Not Get An Abortion

Rape victims should accept pregnancy as a “responsibility” and not seek an abortion, well-known Maltese Christian fundamentalist activist Matthew Grech has insisted. “I was raped, I was raped, and I agree with abortion because I didn’t have a choice in the situation and was a victim….issss, so does that mean I should create another victim and kill the baby?” Grech said in a TikTok video.

“Is it possible that you don’t even think about these things? Why should the baby suffer? You can find good things in every problem (kull deni tista’ tieħdu b’ġid’) and God can make everything right.” He then insisted that rape victims should just accept their situation as a “sacrifice”. “Instead of always talking about our personal rights, let’s talk a bit about our responsibilities as people and not just about my own rights and what I want all the time. Think and dont let them deceive you.”

His video was mocked by popular Maltese TikToker Marston Farrugia, who jokingly suggested that rape victims should give birth and send their babies to Grech to raise. Malta is in the midst of an abortion debate, after independent MP Marlene Farrugia published a bill calling for its decriminalisation. The fate of this bill is unclear, with the Labour Party refusing to take a stand and the PN coming out against it while saying women who carry out abortions shouldn’t be imprisoned.

