Fraudster On The Loose: More Elderly People Fall Victim Of Swindling, This Time In Ħamrun

“It happened to us two weeks ago – and from your description, he is the same lad. It happened in Ħamrun and he managed to rob us of €70,” the 79-year-old told Lovin Malta.

More elderly people have fallen victim to the fraudster that has been targeting pensioners in a couple of hot spots around Malta.

“He told us the same story, that he locked his keys in his van and he needed €70 to pay the man that could reopen his van,” the 79-year-old told Lovin Malta.

“I had parked my car next to San Gejtanu church in Ħamrun, and I was on my way to a caterers shop. The man bumped into me, and then proceeded to tell me things like, ‘M’intiex qed tgħarafni’,” the man explained.

“He started talking to me in a very sweet manner, and continued to ask me whether I recognised him or remembered him from when he was young,” he said.

The man recounted how the fraudster then started to speak to his wife, asking her about her cousins and who they are, while claiming that he is the son of one of the cousins.

“We started mentioning names to him – coincidentally he mentioned the name Joseph, and my wife did actually have a cousin named Joseph,” he said.

He then proceeded to feed the elderly couple the same sob story that he has been feeding people for months, if not years.

“He told us he had locked his keys in his van, and that he needed money to be able to retrieve them. He also told us that he could not call his wife because she was currently getting a joint aspiration,” he explained.

“Finally, he made us believe that he is really related to our cousin and he is in need of someone helping to open his car. He resembles the description, perfectly, of what was previously described by the other elderly couple,” he said. “Shaved sides and bun on the top.”

“We gave him the money out of respect for my wife’s cousin, to which he promised he’s going to return the money back through him,” he said.

This couple also immediately filed a police report with the Ħamrun police, but it has been over two weeks and they have not heard anything back from them.

If you or any relative of yours have encountered this man who has asked you for money and matches up with the given description, do not hesitate to get in contact with the police and [email protected] if you would like to speak about your experience in confidence

Have you ever encountered anything of the sort?