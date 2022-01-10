Mother Urges Mater Dei To Install Bedside Webcams At Baby ITU: ‘It Will Ease The Heartbreak’

A mother has urged Mater Dei to install bedside webcams at its neonatal paediatric intensive care unit so that parents can be virtually present with their babies and infants at all times of the day.

Leah Camenzuli issued an appeal after passing through the heartbreaking experience of a mother’s forced absence from a newborn baby herself.

“Harry’s first week earth side I could only see him for a mere one hour out of a 24 hour day,” she recounted on Instagram.

“Sure, I had the distraction of Sophia and my husband but every minute that passed, all the worst-case scenarios ran through my mind. Imagine this on top of the already overwhelming postpartum hormones — I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone.”