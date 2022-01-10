Mother Urges Mater Dei To Install Bedside Webcams At Baby ITU: ‘It Will Ease The Heartbreak’
A mother has urged Mater Dei to install bedside webcams at its neonatal paediatric intensive care unit so that parents can be virtually present with their babies and infants at all times of the day.
Leah Camenzuli issued an appeal after passing through the heartbreaking experience of a mother’s forced absence from a newborn baby herself.
“Harry’s first week earth side I could only see him for a mere one hour out of a 24 hour day,” she recounted on Instagram.
“Sure, I had the distraction of Sophia and my husband but every minute that passed, all the worst-case scenarios ran through my mind. Imagine this on top of the already overwhelming postpartum hormones — I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone.”
View this post on Instagram
“What makes me more driven is that many premature babies or babies with complications will sadly stay for one month or more, which is an extremely stressful time for parents.”
“The desire to be present at your infant’s bedside at all hours when you cannot, I believe webcams will bridge that gap and ease a little of the heartbreak.”
Describing herself as a “mama on a mission”, Leah said she is determined to see her plan come to fruition.
In fact, she confirmed that the first hurdle has already been crossed as Firetech, a local company that sells CCTV cameras another security system, has already agreed to donate the cameras.
With the resources secured, it’s now such a matter of installing and establishing a system that works for the hospital, its staff and parents.
Cover photo: (Leah Camenzuli: Instagram)
Should Mater Dei install bedside webcams at the Neonatal Paediatric Intensive Care Unit?