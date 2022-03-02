MP Uncovers Heartfelt Note His Sixth Form Friend Bernard Grech Sent Him When His Mother Died

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi has published an emotional letter Bernard Grech had written to console him after his mother died back when they were at sixth form together.

“Dear Jason,

‘Beauty is truth, truth Beauty.’

These words sung by Keats summarise my thoughts which I have to paint on your character. Jason, you have always been a good friend. We exchanged ideas and comforted each other.

Your sincerity is beauty and your beauty is sincerity. We’ve spent these last two years together, perhaps we shall be friends forever. We shared jokes, and sad moments. But you should look at the life to come with proudness.

Jason, never forget your mother, I’m sure you won’t. Take care of your youngest brother he needs you and always be a ‘Man for others.’

I’m sorry for writing so long, But a good friend as you needs a chain of adjectives and sentences to be greeted with.

Hope to see you at universities – we shall be tomorrow’s lawyers.

God shall help you in your different path but hand in hand with truth, happiness and maturity you shall never fail to realise your theoretical dreams.

To a great friend and Good Luck.