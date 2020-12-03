Neil Agius Reveals His Latest Challenge And This He’s Tackling Obesity And Plastic Pollution

Neil Agius, Malta’s iconic long-distance swimmer, is taking on his latest challenge, ferrying his good friend across the Gozo Channel in cold December seas, all to promote a total change to a healthy lifestyle. In this daring feat, Neil will pull Michel L. J Galea (AKA Mixu) dressed as Santa on a SUP (stand-up paddleboard) over the Christmas period. They hope to raise awareness about issues related to obesity. Neil will mentor Michel, who in turn will have to lose 10kg during the first two months of 2021.

Neil has teamed up with a nutritional therapist, Sara Borg from Balance and will also be working with other professionals and other top key players in the wellbeing industry, including Pilates instructors and Yoga teachers. Michel will be provided with a meal per day, especially prepared by Dr Juice, to assist him and motivate him further into reaching his objective. This challenge will help promote the importance of physical activity and the inclusion of regular exercise as part of our daily routines.

Caring for the environment remains at the core of Wave of Change, and awareness over plastic pollution will be part of the campaign too. So this time – go for walk or exercise, and pick up three pieces of plastic for our countryside or neighbourhoods. Share with someone who needs to know about this campaign!

