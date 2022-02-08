Neil Agius Reveals What His Sunburnt Back Looked Like After Swimming For 52 Hours 

Ultra-swimmer Neil Agius has revealed just how badly sunburnt his back was after his record-breaking swim from Linosa to Gozo last summer.

Agius posted photos of skin peeling from his back and face after his swim, which broke the world record for the longest non-stop, unassisted swim.

“From the pictures, you can see that I got badly sunburnt, pretty much peeling from ever part body, back, legs, face, arms and chest,” he said.

“This is mostly because it got increasingly hard to apply sunblock with my shoulders being so sore and while threading water at the same time.”