‘Oh My Grandma’: Nanna Who Has A Beer Dedicated To Her Turns 100!
Mary Dalli turned 100-years-old today and in honour of her sentimental wisdom, she and her family spoke to People Of Malta to detail the story behind the creation of ‘Oh My Grandma’ – a beer that was launched last year in her honour.
Mary explained the value that a single piece of bread carries, and this is what inspired the creation of this beer.
For Mary, bread symbolises unity in times of turbulence.
“During the war we were afraid of the bombings, but with a simple piece of bread we were united and happy together at home or inside a shelter.”
“That piece of bread was the core of our daily dinner and sometimes it used to be the only thing that the family had to eat,” she humbly explained.
And this is what inspired her grandchildren to cultivate this touching dedication that has continued to show Mary the love her family has for her.
“Taking our grandmother’s words as inspiration, my cousins and I wanted to make Maltese beer. We looked for and found wheat and barley from Maltese farmers, Salvu from Żejtun and Hassu from Mosta. Beer, like bread, also needs some local salt which we procure from Xwejni in Gozo,” her grandson Miguel said.
Mary also explained that the loneliness that most individuals, especially elderly ones, have had to endure during the pandemic is what has made this situation worse than living through a bomb-ridden war.
She explained that during the war, her saving grace was the familial unity that she was surrounded with but now, with COVID-19, she feels lonely and isolated from the people she loves.
Nonetheless, this touching gesture has succeeded in showing Mary the important place she holds in her family’s lives.
In collaboration with a small brewery in Sicily, DM Imports started producing these artisanal beers. They can be bought from supermarkets like Greens, online shops Popp and Holy wines, and from bottle shops Ftira Wine and Beer Head. It can also be found in several bars and restaurants.
